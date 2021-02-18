There were two big touchdowns on Thursday: The robot rover NASA sent to Mars successfully landed. And then there was Ted Cruz. In what was perhaps the most covered celebrity airplane arrival since The Beatles first landed in America, the Texas senator arrived back on U.S. soil, tail between his legs, having been shamed into cutting short his impromptu, highly insensitive vacation in Cancun. And, of course, one of the most mocked people on Twitter inspired still more jokes.

Late Wednesday night word broke that Cruz — already under fire for helping to foment the failed MAGA coup of January 6 — had been spotted boarding a plane for Mexico. What was wrong with that? Only that he seemed to be skipping town while millions of people across his state were freezing and without power, all thanks to a freak winter storm. Even the requisite conservative spin, including his own, seemed to be half-assed. Everyone else was furious, many angry enough to channel their rage into social media yuks.

Every step of Cruz’s journey inspired online coverage, so much so that CNN boasted about scoring the first image of him on the plane, preparing for his walk of shame.

CNN has the first look at Senator Ted Cruz on his flight back to Texas from Cancun, from my source who just happens to be sitting across the aisle from him (!!). They're still in the air now– haven't landed yet. pic.twitter.com/IhTh3OB27u — Nora Neus (@noraneus) February 18, 2021

Some on the same flight made sure to make some pictures public.

I think Ted Cruz is reading the tweet where I called him a sad sack of snail shit. pic.twitter.com/zpQYFkV9H8 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 18, 2021

Some caught him flanked with security guards, though they couldn’t protect him from jokes.

At first I thought they were there to arrest Ted Cruz and I got excited but it's just a police escort because people hate him. pic.twitter.com/DrC5m37YLf — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 18, 2021

When he landed, some made some Mars landing jokes.

Touchdown confirmed: Ted Cruz has landed in Houston. pic.twitter.com/XTJ72dnjz6 — The Recount (@therecount) February 18, 2021

There were a lot of cameras waiting for him when he arrived back home.

This is Ted Cruz' view as he arrives back at the George Bush Intercontinental airport in Houston, according to my source. LOTS of cameras. pic.twitter.com/nyi0Y2HL1y — Nora Neus (@noraneus) February 18, 2021

And there were many, many jokes.

Ted Cruz at the Houston airport is the best airport scene since this one. pic.twitter.com/GO0eRmbfRa — Chris Swartout (@chrisswartout) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz releases official statement on trip to Cancun pic.twitter.com/pnrLGuqx4A — Gio DeBatta 🍸🧤 (@GDebatta) February 18, 2021

All in all, it really brought us all together during a difficult time.