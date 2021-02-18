Texas has been leveled by a historic winter storm that has left millions of residents without power, but Ted Cruz still decided now was a good time to visit sunny Cancun. The senator ended the trip early after facing backlash online, however (he deserves zero credit for this decision), and before landing back in Houston, he released a statement about his decision to desert the people he’s supposed to represent.

“This has been an infuriating week for Texans. The greatest state in the greatest country in the world has been without power. We have food lines, we have gas lines, and people sleeping at their neighbors’ houses. Our homes are freezing and our lights are out. Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too,” Cruz wrote. That’s a good list of reasons for a politician to not take a vacation. Also, THE PANDEMIC. And yet!

“With schools canceled for the week, our girls asked us to take a trip with friends,” he continued. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texas informed and safe.” Cruz did not apologize, but he did blame his kids.

Father of the year, senator of the year.

blaming his kids dndjdmsbe https://t.co/5JAvXzlw5n — JP (@jpbrammer) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz's office trying to figure out how to spin his trip to Cancun pic.twitter.com/M5gN3cHtk0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2021

PASSENGER ON FLIGHT: Senator Cruz, won't you be changing into warm weather clothes like the rest of us?

CRUZ: No. I only go for drop off kids. I go right back to Texas.

ALL PASSENGERS (unison): What a great dad AND leader!

CRUZ: Texas need me. Texas is cold. — Gourmet Spud (@gourmetspud) February 18, 2021

I know we all think of Ted Cruz as the guy willing to shit on his wife and dad for political gain, but please know he’s also willing to shit on his little daughters https://t.co/JnnwLlcj0c — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) February 18, 2021

when I want to be a good dad, I do something shitty and then blame my kids after I get publicly roasted for it https://t.co/nz6Uj7vGct — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) February 18, 2021

so cruz decides to blame his children and point out that rich families like his don't have real problems. unreal https://t.co/BHYjO0VTVK — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 18, 2021