Senator Ted Cruz is getting publicly trolled by his constituents once again, but this time it’s got nothing to do with fleeing his home state during the middle of a devastating snowstorm for a poorly-timed trip south of the border.

Cruz, who’s pretty much universally disliked in the state of Texas at this point, was recently called out by the father of a Marine who was jailed in Russian two years ago. Trevor Reed was arrested for allegedly grabbing a Russian police officer after a night of drinking in Moscow in 2019. He was sentenced to nine years in prison, despite insufficient evidence that he had done anything wrong. His family, including his father Joey Reed, has worked tirelessly ever since, trying to overturn that decision and get him home. And they’ve had bipartisan help from officials in their state to do it with Republican Senator John Cornyn and Representative Michael McCaul and Democratic Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee and Joaquin Castro pressing Russia to free Reed. But one proud Texan who apparently didn’t care to get the serviceman released was Cruz and now that Reed is back on American soil his family isn’t letting the GOP slacker forget it.

After Cruz shared a statement on Twitter expressing his relief that Reed had been freed, the Marine’s family accused him of jumping on the good press bandwagon.

“He didn’t do anything,” Joey Reed told The Dallas Morning News. “He’s an embarrassment to the state of Texas, let me just say that. I don’t care what or who runs against him, I will work for their campaign to defeat that son of a b*tch.”

According to Reed’s family, they begged for Cruz’s help years ago and were told the Senator didn’t feel comfortably publicly supporting the military man’s release “out of concern for antagonizing Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.” Cruz suggested any official statement he made supporting Reed’s fight might negatively affect his chances of getting out of prison because Cruz is “such an enemy of Putin.” The only problem? We’re pretty sure Cruz isn’t even on Putin’s radar at the moment, something an expert that the paper talked to for the story later confirmed.

“He is not held in a special category by Russian diplomats, I can tell you that as a fact,” Jeremi Suri, a professor of history and public policy at the University of Texas at Austin told Dallas Morning News. “Oftentimes, the State Department does ask senators and members of the House to quiet down on certain things, but rarely, rarely if ever, has Senator Cruz followed that. So it would be strange if in this case, he listened.”

Really it just sounds like Cruz didn’t care about bringing the Marine home but he wants to take some kind of credit for it. That’s not surprising, but it’s also something the Reed family isn’t about to let fly.

(Via The Dallas Morning News)