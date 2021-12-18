When he isn’t being dragged on Twitter for inane posts, Ted Cruz is usually busy throwing cogs in the wheels of democracy. Last week, The Hill reported that the Texas senator — who had just been torched for a hypocritical comment about airplanes — tried to broker a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer: If Democrats help sanction over the Nord 2 pipeline in Europe, he’ll stop helping to block ambassador nominees (along with Josh Hawley, natch). But soon enough, Cruz found an industrious way to once again get dunked on social media.

Hush child. The adults are working. https://t.co/TVgvPU9YMt — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2021

Democratic representative Eric Swalwell called out Cruz for singlehandedly holding up the works. “This. Is. Not. Democracy,” he wrote. “Ted Cruz is in the minority. And most members of the minority want our ambassadors confirmed. What the hell do you call a system where ONE person can bring diplomacy to a halt?”

Cruz tried to own him. “Hush child,” he wrote. “The adults are working.”

Did the idea of a lawmaker who not that long ago was feuding with a puppet chiding someone for not being an “adult” rub people the wrong way? You betcha. Soon people were reminding everyone about his beef with Big Bird.

You were literally arguing with Big Bird 2 weeks ago. Sit down and shut the fuck up. Signed,

Texas voter https://t.co/AY5EO1e7s8 — JamieNT (@jamient1776) December 18, 2021

Says the person who gets mad at Big Bird… — Jeff Mayers (@TimeLordJeff) December 17, 2021

And reads Dr. Suess on the floor of the Senate. — Patti Stone (@Pjstone1030) December 17, 2021

Others reminded him of maybe his most embarrassing moment: When he abandoned his constituents in the middle of a crippling freak storm to go on family vacation in Cancún.

The adults don’t run to Cancun. — Chris Sullivan (@Ranjrz5) December 17, 2021

"Cancun Ted will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings." pic.twitter.com/kuAUyAZobn — AngryAngus (@AngryAngus9) December 17, 2021

Remember when you got caught leaving your dog and your constituents in a crisis and then blamed it on your daughters https://t.co/tFPPyubW5P — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) December 18, 2021

Even Dan Rather joined in.

You don’t have to be from Texas to know what it means when “Cancun” is trending on Twitter. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 18, 2021

Some reminded everyone of Cruz’s other failings.

Ted, you were working with Cambridge Analytica to help our enemies. I’d get working on a tearful plea deal if I were you. https://t.co/LuSzk9x06G — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 18, 2021

Or took umbrage with his suggestion that he’s an adult.

Psssst, tweets aren’t work. — Biltong Baggins (@hanksportster) December 17, 2021