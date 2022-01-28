Ted Cruz is at it again. He consistently embarrasses himself whenever he talks about TV or movies, but he can’t help it. This week, he tweeted about Fight Club and received (Cancun) comeuppance. This followed Ted’s strange take on Watchmen (he believes “rabid environmentalists” are the real supervillains) and the noted The Princess Bride superfan’s silly feud with Cary Elwes. Yet Ted never learns, so he decided to show off his Marvel Cinematic Universe knowledge while defending Ant-Man and The Wasp star Evangeline Lilly’s anti-vaxxing stance.

Lilly, like Sarah Palin, couldn’t seem to make up her mind at the start of the pandemic. She first publicly refused to self-isolate before apologizing over her “arrogant” and “dismissive” remarks. And it seems like she’s back to square one with her attendance at an anti-vaxxer D.C. protest to “support bodily sovereignty.” Lilly also posted her thoughts on Instagram, where she declared her opposition to workplace mandates and how anti-vaxxers are shunned by society. “This is not the way,” Lilly declared, and Ted was happy to support that sentiment.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” Ted tweeted with a link to a news story about Lilly’s anti-vaxxer crusade. “But some do.”

Not all heroes wear capes. But some do. https://t.co/E2RbeRswZC — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 27, 2022

Lilly and Cruz both miss the point on how there’s really no “excommunication from society” (which is how Lilly put it) to be found. It’s common sense for vaccinated people to not want to be in close proximity with the unvaccinated because (and this is not difficult science) that’s how the virus spreads. That’s not the most relevant point here, though, because — in true Ted fashion — he’s botched another area of pop culture. Do you see a “cape” on Lilly’s MCU character, Wasp, at all? Nope, because she has to have room for her wings.

Ted Cruz strikes out again. And it remains to be seen whether Lilly will see repercussions for her anti-vaxxer cheerleading with the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shoot on the horizon. And in other Cruz news, he’s also been tweeting about “Whole Foods” while retweeting comedian Karl Hess, who had briefly changed his account handle to “ted cruz is the zodiac killer.” It’s almost like he enjoys people taking shots at him, right?