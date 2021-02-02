Ted Cruz recently revealed that the first movie he saw in theaters was Fantasia. “It was playing at a film revival. It scared me; I cried — I was 4. My Mom had to take me out. Good times,” he tweeted, to which Seth Rogen, who delights in mocking the senator more than anything else (with the exception of pot and pottery), replied, “Everyone who made that film would hate you.” This is true of everyone who made Watchmen, too.

In a recent episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz, the world’s least enjoyable podcast, Cruz was ranting about Democrats and virtue signaling and his other favorite buzzwords (it’s shocking he left out “cancel culture”). “Look, if you actually respect people, you say, you ought to be able to choose what you want to do with your life,” he said. “Listen, I’m not a steelworker… but I’m not going to presume to tell you that what you chose to do is somehow illegitimate and should be eliminated.” Cruz has told many people that abortion should be eliminated, but go on. He then brought up Avengers: Endgame and something he found “curious” about the highest-grossing movie ever. “Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys?” he asked. “Whether it’s Thanos or go to Watchmen. The view of the Left is people are a disease.”

I think Lila Byock, a writer for HBO’s Watchmen, put it best:

Hi, @SenTedCruz, Watchmen writer/producer here. Literally what the fuck are you talking about? https://t.co/9s9nqHcPke — Lila Byock (@LByock) February 2, 2021

Cruz, who once named Rorscach as one of five favorite superheroes (meaning he missed the point of Watchmen), should check out the HBO series, which tackles systemic racism, police brutality, and white supremacists. He could learn something.

Just a strange amount of not-quite-correct movie and TV quoting from an adult man who isn't a professional critic and who in fact almost always takes the wrong lessons from things. It's not cool and relatable, it's deeply weird. The end. — Erin accountability, then unity Ryan (@morninggloria) February 2, 2021

This… doesn’t even make sense? Setting aside that Watchmen has nothing to do with environmentalism, if the view of ”the left” was that “people are a disease,” then… wouldn’t those be the protagonists? https://t.co/myQzmjQQU8 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 2, 2021

From Thanos all the way to Watchmen, whoa calm down Pauline Kael https://t.co/NuJBcxxoRK — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) February 2, 2021

this is so incomprehensible in every possible way that I feel like it has created a black hole in my brain https://t.co/QXW3TZQd9z — Jack Saint, professional (@LackingSaint) February 2, 2021

Guess he hasn’t seen X-MEN, you know, when the bigoted senator is one of the bad guys. https://t.co/XXRx8IrkR6 — Clarke Wolfe (@clarkewolfe) February 2, 2021

ah yes, thanos, famous leftist https://t.co/wNV2grFUYy — ceo of market socialism (@memeguider) February 2, 2021

Ted Cruz’s fundamental misunderstanding of Watchmen will always be low key hilarious to me. https://t.co/2NuC6owRHP — B-Dilly (@Titan4Ever2488) February 2, 2021

Um, the COPS are the bad guys of Watchmen. Like… that's the whole thing. https://t.co/k6M3bhoxux — 🌈📽️🇹🇹✨Cate Young (@battymamzelle) February 2, 2021

Ted Cruz thinking the villains are the heroes is pretty on brand. https://t.co/CTfdIcGOGz — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) February 2, 2021

“We should let climate change kill poor people because comic book movie” https://t.co/FK9TGj4Elx — Garrison Davis (@hungrybowtie) February 2, 2021

This is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard and I’ve heard a lot of dumb things https://t.co/nYwNEfjP5L — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 1, 2021