YOUTUBE
Movies

Ted Cruz’s Wildly Inaccurate Take On ‘Avengers’ And ‘Watchmen’ Is Getting Roasted By Everyone, Including A ‘Watchmen’ Writer

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Ted Cruz recently revealed that the first movie he saw in theaters was Fantasia. “It was playing at a film revival. It scared me; I cried — I was 4. My Mom had to take me out. Good times,” he tweeted, to which Seth Rogen, who delights in mocking the senator more than anything else (with the exception of pot and pottery), replied, “Everyone who made that film would hate you.” This is true of everyone who made Watchmen, too.

In a recent episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz, the world’s least enjoyable podcast, Cruz was ranting about Democrats and virtue signaling and his other favorite buzzwords (it’s shocking he left out “cancel culture”). “Look, if you actually respect people, you say, you ought to be able to choose what you want to do with your life,” he said. “Listen, I’m not a steelworker… but I’m not going to presume to tell you that what you chose to do is somehow illegitimate and should be eliminated.” Cruz has told many people that abortion should be eliminated, but go on. He then brought up Avengers: Endgame and something he found “curious” about the highest-grossing movie ever. “Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys?” he asked. “Whether it’s Thanos or go to Watchmen. The view of the Left is people are a disease.”

I think Lila Byock, a writer for HBO’s Watchmen, put it best:

Cruz, who once named Rorscach as one of five favorite superheroes (meaning he missed the point of Watchmen), should check out the HBO series, which tackles systemic racism, police brutality, and white supremacists. He could learn something.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×