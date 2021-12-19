Remember Sarah Palin? She was the OG nincompoop Republican, birthing all the nincompoop Republicans that run rampant today. She singlehandedly took the party from élite Mid-Atlantic accented wordsmiths like William F. Buckley Jr. to inarticulate mush-brain grifters like Donald J. Trump. Thanks, John McCain! You don’t hear much from Palin these days, but when she pops up, you betcha that she’ll say something indescribably moronic.

And so it goes that Palin appeared at the Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest 2021” conference in Phoenix, Arizona. She spoke with the organization’s founder, Charlie Kirk, the young’un who sometimes records bizarre videos where he looks like crap. And of course, they discussed the big bête-noire for today’s Republicans: the vaccines that could protect them from the rapidly mutating virus that’s already taken so many of their registered voters’ lives.

Sarah Palin showed up in Phoenix this morning to tell that crowd “it will be over my dead body” that she gets vaccinated. Then she encourages others to “stiffen their spines” and fight back. “There is an empowerment in a group like this where we can kind of feed off each other.” pic.twitter.com/t47oxxrGtB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 19, 2021

Was Palin for this free and effective remedy? Well, she used to be. Back in March, she tested positive for COVID and proceeded to tell everyone to mask up and get jabbed. ““I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there,” she said at the time. “Anyone can catch this.”

What a difference nine-or-so months makes. Now she’s back to towing the party line, and she had a perfectly self-dunk way of wording her vaccine flip-flop. “It’ll be over my dead body that I’ll have to get a shot,” Palin told the crowd of people whose lives are now even more at risk thanks to the Omicron variant. “I will not do that. I won’t do it, and they better not touch my kids either.”

Of course, if she continues to be unvaxxed during a winter surge that’s already under way, she very well may get her wish. Unless she’s secretly vaccinated, as so many prominent Republicans probably are, especially if they work at Fox News.

Palin doesn’t always speak with such perfectly imperfect phrasing, as here. She’s usually a word salad scramble-brain. She proceeded to tell the crowd to “rise up, that “there are more of us than there are of them,” which sounded an awful lot like a dangerous call to arms. Then she prattled on aimlessly, all while Kirk looked uncomfortable:

For us to be hesitant and for us to wait for somebody else to take this on and stand up and say ‘enough is enough,’ you need to all look around and realize that as you stiffen your spine and take those positions you know are right — especially when it comes to the government telling us what we have to inject in our own bodies. Realize that those around you — as you stiffen your spine — their spines too will stiffen. There is an empowerment in a group like this where we can kind of feed off each other and really be strong.