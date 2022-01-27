After stepping into whole heap of controversy during the early days of the pandemic by refusing to self-isolate, Ant-Man and The Wasp star Evangeline Lilly is back with a brand new anti-vaccine problem for Marvel to deal with. (Letita Wright says thank you.) On Thursday, the Lost actress revealed that she attended the anti-vaxxer protest in Washington D.C. over the weekend. The event has already resulted in an apology from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for saying that anti-vaxxers have it worse than Anne Frank, but that didn’t stop Lilly from proudly announcing that she participated in the weekend protest to “support bodily sovereignty.”

Via Instagram:

I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of:

-violent attack

-arrest or detention without trial

-loss of employment

-homelessness

-starvation

-loss of education

-alienation from loved ones

-excommunication from society

…under any threat whatsoever. This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.

You can see Lilly’s full post below:

As The Daily Beast reports, none of the threats that Lilly writes about are real and her post “carries a whole host of misleading implications.” Of course, it should be noted that the last time Lilly spoke out against COVID mitigations, she walked back her remarks and apologized for being “arrogant” and “dismissive.” With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if Lilly pulls back on her rhetoric or if Marvel gets involved.

The studio did not publicly act when Letitia Wright spread a conspiracy video referring to the COVID vaccine as the Biblical “Mark of the Beast.” However, the actress notably removed all of her social media accounts following the incident. Everyone is having a lot of fun. It’s great.

(Via Evangeline Lilly on Instagram)