It’s Tucker Carlson vs. Ted Cruz Part 2, and it’s not the greatest spectator sport in the world, but it’s still fairly entertaining to witness these two going at each other. The Fox News host and the much maligned senator from Texas went at it this week when Ted did a very unexpected thing: he truthfully declared that the Jan. 6 MAGA insurrection was a “violent terrorist attack on the capitol.” The C-SPAN footage doesn’t lie, but maybe Ted lies? Don’t put it past him.

Tucker was not thrilled about this turn of events and spoke about his consternation on-air. “Of all the things that January 6 was, it was definitely not a violent terrorist attack. It wasn’t an insurrection. Was it a riot? Sure!” Carlson declared in his hyperbolic way. “It was not a violent terrorist attack. Sorry! So why are you telling us that it was, Ted Cruz?” Well, Ted decided to come on air to answer Tucker’s call, and backpeddling definitely happened. Tucker asked Ted why he told “a lie,” and Ted immediately backed down. “The way I phrased things yesterday, it was sloppy and frankly it was dumb,” the senator declared. And Tucker responded, “I don’t buy that. Woah woah woah! I don’t buy that.”

Tucker: You called this a terror attack.. That’s a lie. You told that lie on purpose. I’m wondering why you did

Cruz: The way I phrased things yesterday, it was sloppy and frankly it was dumb

Tucker: I don’t buy that. Woah woah woah! I don’t buy that pic.twitter.com/h2TSFa78eV — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2022

Via Mediaite, Tucker took that ball and ran with it into the MAGA endzone:

“I don’t buy that. I’ve known you for a long time since before you went to Senate. You were a Supreme Court contender. You take words as seriously as anyone man who has ever served in the Senate. and every word, you repeated that phrase, I do not believe you used that accidentally. I just don’t.”

That wasn’t all. Tucker shut down Ted’s further attempts to grovel:

“Hold on, what you just said doesn’t make sense. So, If somebody assaults a cop, he should charged and go to jail, I couldn’t agree more. We have said that for years. But that person is still not a terrorist. How many people have been charged with terrorism on Jan. 6? Like, why did you use that word? You’re playing into the other side’s characterization that… allows them to define an entire population as foreign combatants, and you know that, so why did you do that?”

Well, Ted Cruz is officially in trouble with Tucker Carlson’s audience. And frankly, he might be more upset about this than he was about cutting that Cancun vacation short last year.

(Via Mediaite)