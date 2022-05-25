Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Tuesday night to address the mass shooting that left 21 people dead, including 19 kids, at an elementary school in the actor’s hometown of Uvalde, Texas. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” the note begins.

McConaughey called on “every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.” He continued:

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured. And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we’ll keep them coming.”

You can read the entire note from the Texas legend below.