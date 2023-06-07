An argument between Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin got so heated that Whoopi Goldberg had to stop the show and throw to commercial during Wednesday morning’s episode of The View.

The situation went south during a panel discussion on Chris Christie and Mike Pence entering the 2024 presidential race. Since Griffin had experience working in Donald Trump’s White House, Hostin made it a point to note that relationship, and that’s when the segment went off the rails.

“What scares me, Alyssa, is that you are incapable of defending a man that you worked for, that you’ve known of,” Hostin said prompting Griffin to get angry that Hostin wasn’t asking her a direct question. In response, Hostin proceeded to read off a list of reasons why Pence isn’t fit to be president as Griffin tried to speak over her before finally getting in a shot.

WHAT IS GOING ON!! EVEN BARBARA WALTERS’ NAME WAS INVOKED pic.twitter.com/de9sNzoLtu — 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 ☭ (@HostinsHens) June 7, 2023

Via The Wrap:

“I mean, you defended Cornel West yesterday, who will destroy our country, so,” Farah Griffin interjected. To that, Behar scolded Alyssa, telling her “don’t make this personal,” prompting Griffin to shoot back that “Sunny likes to make it personal with me.” Still, Hostin pushed on, speaking over both Griffin and Behar, refusing interruption, which Alyssa angrily called “absurd.” “This is not what the show’s about!” she said. “This is Barbara Walters’ legacy, let a woman speak.”

At that point, Whoopi had enough. The head co-host promptly shut things down by throwing to commercial while lecturing Hostin and Griffin to get it together.

“I feel like I need to go break right now,” Goldberg said to the producers off-camera. “Because I can’t hear anybody saying anything. Maybe we just need to figure out how we do this again. Let’s have this break, and let’s figure out how we’re going to make this work.”

