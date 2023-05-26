The View is full of interesting takes. Hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Megan McCain, Ana Navarro, and more can often find themselves having different stances on current cultural events. Goldberg is the latest to make headlines with questionable comments.

The 67-year-old actress said while discussing the Netflix series Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me that American Idol is the downfall of society, according to People. “You have Basketball Wives, you have the Housewives Of whatever, all the Bravo shows,” she said, “giving you the impression that you’re doing something wrong because you’re living your life.”

“People watch these shows because they make them feel better,” she continued. “People like to be judgy.”

“I think that we, as a society, love to watch stuff to judge folks. I’ve always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society was with, um, what’s the name of that show?” she added, then said, “American Idol?”

Brushing aside the fact that American Idol airs on ABC (the same network as The View), she explained, “Once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amok with it, and it’s gone out of control. They invited the public to decide who that person was and I feel once we did that, it began us in a cycle which we have not [gotten out of].”