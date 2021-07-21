COVID cases are on the rise in all 50 states, but the percentage of fully vaccinated Americans is still just below the 50 percent mark. And experts predict that if you’re an adult who has not yet been vaccinated, chances are good that you won’t be knocking down your doctor’s door to get a jab or two anytime soon.

Which, obviously, is a problem — especially for the White House.

So in a move that seems to be in the spirit of keeping your friends close and your enemies closer, CNN reports that the Biden administration is attempting to make nice with Fox News in order to get the network to look at the big picture and realize that their hosts constant anti-vaccine propaganda could quite literally be killing their viewership.

Biden’s team and Fox News executives have apparently been communicating for a few months now, though it’s unclear if any steps have been taken by the network to pump the brakes on their whole oppression-by-vaccination agenda. When asked about the Republican-leaning network’s role in the slowdown of COVID vaccinations, and what measures the president has taken to address the issue, White House press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged that the Biden administration is fully aware of “the importance of reaching Fox News’ audience about the COVID-19 vaccines and their benefits, and like we are with all of you here today we, of course, are in regular contact.”

While recovering bow tie addict Tucker Carlson continues to spout all sorts of bad and potentially dangerous opinions and Brian Kilmeade doesn’t seem to care if his viewers are being killed by the virus (as long as it doesn’t affect him), other Fox News staples seem to have gotten the message. Just this week, Sean Hannity urged his viewers to “please take COVID seriously.” It only took 19 months, but progress is progress.

