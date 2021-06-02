Just when you think Tucker Carlson has come up with the worst possible take any purportedly “human” could have on a topic, he manages to outdo himself. And his latest rant, from Tuesday night’s show, just might be his most idiotic and offensive comparison yet. (Note: We reserve the right to change this opinion tomorrow.) It essentially goes like this: Having people who’ve received a vaccination for a deadly virus that has killed more than 3.5 million people worldwide sit in a separate area of a baseball stadium as those people who have refused to be vaccinated—death tolls be damned—is the same thing as having segregated water fountains. Or, in Carlson’s words: “Medical Jim Crow has come to America!”

Here’s more of his rant (bolded emphasis ours):

Forcing certain categories of citizens into separate lesser accommodations barring them from public places, treating them like lepers or untouchables, that was completely immoral and wrong. We were told that a lot and most of us strongly agreed, it was wrong. So imagine our confusion today looking at across the country. The very same people, literally the very same, who just the other day told us that segregation was immoral are now enforcing segregation. Should we be surprised? Probably not, but we still are. Just this morning, The New York Times informed us that unless you can prove you have taken the injection that the Democratic Party demands you take, you are no longer permitted in bars, comedy clubs, even some dance competitions in the State of New York, you’re too dirty to appear in public. You’re not welcome near normal people. You want to watch the NBA playoffs in person? You had better be vaccinated to do that. Otherwise, the New York Knicks will bar you from Madison Square Garden. You can still go see a baseball game if you want to. But be warned, you will be sitting in your own roped off section marinating in your shame with the other disobedient bad people. Medical Jim Crow has come to America. If we still had water fountains, the unvaccinated would have separate ones. But wait, you ask, is this logical? Does it make sense? Why would people who’ve had the vaccine fear being near people who haven’t had the vaccine? Aren’t the vaccinated protected? Isn’t that whole point of getting the shot? Sure. Well, maybe from a health perspective, that is technically true, if you want to be precise about it, but it’s clearly not about health or science. It’s bigger than that.

If there was an Emmy Award for Television’s Most Moronic Argument, Carlson would be the only contender. While the Fox News host has been branded a racist on many previous occasions, his latest argument seems to suggest that he doesn’t even understand the very concept of racism—which makes it all the worse. The man just likened some dude who wants to go to a Yankees game, but doesn’t want to endure a quick needle jab or two into his arm in order to protect the people around him, to a Black American being forced to give up their seat on a bus and other basic human rights because of the color of their skin. Someone get this guy a brain. Or a history book. Or a pink slip. Or, ideally, all three.

If you want to listen to the words straight from his mouth, you can below. Watch at your own risk.

Tucker Carlson on certain businesses asking for verification of vaccination: "Medical Jim Crow has come to America." pic.twitter.com/l0lBuvm3q6 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 2, 2021

(Via The Wrap)