Donald Trump and his “three adult children” have been hit with a $250 million lawsuit for alleged fraud. The suit was filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James who has been conducting an exhaustive investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances. Along with seeking damages, James aims to permanently bar Trump, Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka from serving as a director of business in the state of New York.

According to the lawsuit, Trump and his children allegedly deceived lenders and insurance companies with fraudulent financial records for a wide variety of properties including golf courses. Via CNN:

“This conduct cannot be brushed aside and dismissed as some sort of good-faith mistake,” James said at a news conference in New York. “The statements of financial condition were greatly exaggerated, grossly inflated, objectively false, and therefore fraudulent and illegal,” she added. “And as a result of that we are seeking relief, and Mr. Trump, the Trump Organization, his family — they should all be held accountable.”

Predictably, Trump has lashed out at the lawsuit on Truth Social and accused James of being “racist.” (It should be noted that James is a Black woman and Trump is a white guy, albeit an extremely orange one.)

As news of the lawsuit bounced around social media, people couldn’t help but notice that Tiffany Trump was not accused of business fraud. In fact, she’s not even mentioned at all. Granted, that’s par for the course for Tiffany, but this time around, being the forgotten one really paid off.

You can see Twitter having a field day over Tiffany below:

It had to be hard for her while growing up, but being ignored by her father worked out pretty well for Tiffany Trump. — KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) September 21, 2022

Tiffany Trump gets the last laugh pic.twitter.com/55gCXHeRv4 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 21, 2022

Tiffany Trump rn: pic.twitter.com/qi9MmlO5pv — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) September 21, 2022

Well. For the first time, EVER, it’s a great day to be Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/unJKQaDg65 — Carina (@carinaleegee) September 21, 2022

I swear to god I can hear Tiffany Trump hooting and hollering “thank you for all my daddy issues and never treating me like an actual member of the family and also HAHA ‘REAL’ KIDS I HOPE IT BURNS” while shooting double birds and slamming a whole white claw margarita from here. — FakaktaSouth (@FakaktaSouth) September 21, 2022

Tiffany Trump watching that Letitia James Press conference knowing all the years of her father ignoring her existence has just paid off. pic.twitter.com/FZ15Vwy9HR — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) September 21, 2022

Tiffany Trump is just drinking water and minding her business. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) September 21, 2022

Tiffany Trump right now pic.twitter.com/JUTkttIQaB — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) September 21, 2022

Tiffany Trump: the least favorite child and also the one with the least criminal exposure — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) September 21, 2022

Tiffany Trump dodged a bullet! In the next five years her siblings may be coming at her like " Hey, Tiff, can I put my water bill in your name? My credit is kinda bad." 😂 pic.twitter.com/E5VeKEoErH — The Dark Rev. With Rage 🌈♈♀️ (@EffieMcAvoy) September 21, 2022

Raise your hand if you forgot Tiffany Trump even existed until she didn't get named in her family's fraud suit. ✋✋✋✋ — Rain's Revenge (@nayana_gor) September 21, 2022

