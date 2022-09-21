Tiffany Trump
Getty Image
Viral

People Can’t Help But Notice That Tiffany Trump’s The Only Adult Sibling To Dodge Fraud Charges In New York

by: Twitter

Donald Trump and his “three adult children” have been hit with a $250 million lawsuit for alleged fraud. The suit was filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James who has been conducting an exhaustive investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances. Along with seeking damages, James aims to permanently bar Trump, Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka from serving as a director of business in the state of New York.

According to the lawsuit, Trump and his children allegedly deceived lenders and insurance companies with fraudulent financial records for a wide variety of properties including golf courses. Via CNN:

“This conduct cannot be brushed aside and dismissed as some sort of good-faith mistake,” James said at a news conference in New York.

“The statements of financial condition were greatly exaggerated, grossly inflated, objectively false, and therefore fraudulent and illegal,” she added. “And as a result of that we are seeking relief, and Mr. Trump, the Trump Organization, his family — they should all be held accountable.”

Predictably, Trump has lashed out at the lawsuit on Truth Social and accused James of being “racist.” (It should be noted that James is a Black woman and Trump is a white guy, albeit an extremely orange one.)

As news of the lawsuit bounced around social media, people couldn’t help but notice that Tiffany Trump was not accused of business fraud. In fact, she’s not even mentioned at all. Granted, that’s par for the course for Tiffany, but this time around, being the forgotten one really paid off.

You can see Twitter having a field day over Tiffany below:

(Via CNN)

×