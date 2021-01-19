Getty Image
Tiffany Trump Got Engaged At The White House On Donald’s Last Day, And The Awkward Timing Sticks Out

On the final day of her father’s presidency, Tiffany Trump has announced that she’s engaged to Nigerian multimillionaire Michael Boulos, who proposed to her in the Rose Garden on Tuesday. Trump shared the news on her official Instagram along with a photo of the engaged couple. “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” Trump wrote. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

As for whether President Trump gave the couple his blessing to get engaged in the Rose Garden and dominate headlines during his final moments in office, Page Six couldn’t confirm. Although, White House sources did say it’s a solid maybe:

It’s unclear whether Boulos asked President Trump for his permission, but a source said the fact they were at the White House for the proposal means it’s “highly likely” he did.

A White House source told Page Six: “The family is delighted.”

You can see Tiffany Trump’s wedding announcement below:

Given the fact that her dad is about to be booted out of the White House on Wednesday following a very public and very disastrous failed MAGA coup attempt, people on Twitter couldn’t help but note the awkward timing of Tiffany’s engagement.

And it was only a matter of time until the “Donald Trump doesn’t even know who Tiffany Trump is” jokes started rolling in because the president is an infamously strange father.

Folks also had fun with the fact that Trump can’t tweet about Tiffany’s engagement even if he somehow knew about it and/or her.

(Via Tiffany Trump on Instagram)

