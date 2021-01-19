On the final day of her father’s presidency, Tiffany Trump has announced that she’s engaged to Nigerian multimillionaire Michael Boulos, who proposed to her in the Rose Garden on Tuesday. Trump shared the news on her official Instagram along with a photo of the engaged couple. “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” Trump wrote. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

As for whether President Trump gave the couple his blessing to get engaged in the Rose Garden and dominate headlines during his final moments in office, Page Six couldn’t confirm. Although, White House sources did say it’s a solid maybe:

It’s unclear whether Boulos asked President Trump for his permission, but a source said the fact they were at the White House for the proposal means it’s “highly likely” he did. A White House source told Page Six: “The family is delighted.”

You can see Tiffany Trump’s wedding announcement below:

Given the fact that her dad is about to be booted out of the White House on Wednesday following a very public and very disastrous failed MAGA coup attempt, people on Twitter couldn’t help but note the awkward timing of Tiffany’s engagement.

"Let's take our engagement announcement photo at the house my dad is getting evicted from tomorrow!" – Tiffany Trump pic.twitter.com/4qtn1eSCXg — W.G. Snuffy, Esq. 🇺🇸 (@iamthedriving) January 19, 2021

Hurry! It’s the last day anyone will give a shit! #tiffanytrump pic.twitter.com/2m1BhxxJP1 — Grey DeLisle-Griffin (@GreyDeLisle) January 19, 2021

Tiffany Trump is definitely the funny one. I feel like she’s just been taking molly the past 4 yrs with short breaks to pet Eric’s hair and has no idea what’s going on. — Mike Stanley (@_Aware_Wolf) January 19, 2021

Like any good series finale, the minor characters are now wrapping up their story lines https://t.co/J7jbeHZlpT — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) January 19, 2021

Not Donald selling Tiffany Trump to a billionaire family for some money on his last day in office pic.twitter.com/QNFjazxn9v — Malcolm Luther Washington (@CGFisherman) January 19, 2021

Tiffany Trump, announcing her engagement on the last day of Trump's presidency: pic.twitter.com/puOFs5tuHm — Desiree (@Desarrayed) January 19, 2021

And it was only a matter of time until the “Donald Trump doesn’t even know who Tiffany Trump is” jokes started rolling in because the president is an infamously strange father.

Tiffany Trump announced her engagement today. Trump looking up which one Tiffany is: pic.twitter.com/1tnOs8nhkD — Bizarre Lazar (@BizarreLazar) January 19, 2021

Trump would text a “congratulations” to Tiffany Trump on her engagement but he doesn’t have her phone number. — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) January 19, 2021

“Tiffany Trump is engaged…” Donald trying to figure which kid Tiffany is: pic.twitter.com/Tz34kRzIzY — Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) January 19, 2021

Folks also had fun with the fact that Trump can’t tweet about Tiffany’s engagement even if he somehow knew about it and/or her.

Weird that Donald hasn’t tweeted about Tiffany Trump’s engagement yet… Oh wait. He can’t! pic.twitter.com/4NCgTDLtrr — AL (@MissSchliez) January 19, 2021

Trump hasn't tweeted about his Daughter Tiffany Trump engagement oh wait his account has been suspended pic.twitter.com/TId7Kg8UDv — DKT (@darleneturner53) January 19, 2021

(Via Tiffany Trump on Instagram)