With the 2020 election rapidly approaching, Democrats can’t seem to get on board with a clear and concise strategy on how to defeat President Donald Trump. It’s not like he doesn’t give the other side of the aisle plenty of ammo — like, literally, on a daily basis — but instead the current roster of *counts fingers* 24 Dem candidates are too busy quibbling among themselves and splitting hairs over policy.

Enter writer and liberal activist Tim Wise. Wise was instrumental in thwarting the campaigns of white supremacist David Duke, who ran for the Louisiana Senate in 1990, and then for Governor in 1991. Most people don’t remember how close the United States came to having a literal Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard as an elected government official, however, Wise points out that this now serves as a cautionary tale.

Because, as Wise explained over the weekend in a 34-part tweet, the goal should not be about swaying ardent Trump supporters with policy — but alerting everyone else to the clear and present danger at hand.

“If the Dems blow this election it will not be because they were ‘too far left on policy’ or because they ‘weren’t left enough,'” Wise wrote on Sunday morning. “It will have little to do with policy at all. They are making a mistake caused by traditional consultant theory that does not apply here…”

1/ If the Dems blow this election it will not be because they were "too far left on policy" or because they "weren't left enough." It will have little to do with policy at all. They are making a mistake caused by traditional consultant theory that does not apply here… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

He went on to advise Democrats to ditch the policy talking points, while relaying his experience in the fight against Duke in the ’90s.

3/ And the reasons are several…Let me begin by saying that I have experience confronting the kind of phenomenon we see in Trumpism, and far more than most. Any of us who were involved in the fight against David Duke in LA in 90/91 know what this is and how it must be fought… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019

5/ I was one of the staffers of the main anti-Duke PAC at the time & ultimately became Assistant Director. In 90, even though our Director Lance Hill, myself & a few of our founders wanted to focus on Duke's bigotry, ties to extremists and appeals to white racial resentment… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) July 21, 2019