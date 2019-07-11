Getty Image

The White House is hosting a so-called “social media summit today,” which CNN points out will most likely be a forum for airing claims of social media bias against conservatives. To that point, the guest list includes an impressive roster of far-right internet personalities and trolls, some of whom have been responsible for spreading conspiracy theories, lies, and misinformation.

So quite fittingly, President Donald Trump spent his entire morning tweeting incessantly. He kicked off his morning just after 6:30 a.m. with a tweet announcing the summit, and — in a particularly egregious example of lack of self awareness — claimed that, “yes (probably)!” he would have gotten elected without the help of the alt-right and Russian bots on social media.

The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today. Would I have become President without Social Media? Yes (probably)! At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

From there, the president pivoted to attacking his favorite foil, the “Fake News Media” which will also be in attendance.

“A big subject today at the White House Social Media Summit will be the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies,” Trump fired off in part one of a four-part tweet thread. “We will not let them get away with it much longer. The Fake News Media will also be there, but for a limited period … The Fake News is not as important, or as powerful, as Social Media.”