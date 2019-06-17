Getty Image

We’re now two years and some change into President Donald Trump’s first term, and just when you think there are no further depths to which the former reality star can sink — somehow, he still manages to surprise us. Case in point: during his “President Trump: 30 Hours” 20/20 special that aired on Sunday night, Trump kicked his chief of staff Mick Mulvaney out of the dang Oval Office for coughing during his interview.

At the time, Trump was trying to pull the wool over George Stephanopoulos’s eyes about his mysterious tax returns, which he claims will have people “very impressed.”

“When you see my financial statement, at some point, I assume it’s gonna be released, you’ll be very impressed with the job I’ve done,” he told Stephanopoulos. “Much, much bigger, much much better than anybody.”

“No, at some point I might,” Trump continued, when asked if he would willingly turn over his tax documents. “But at some point I hope they get it ’cause it’s a fantastic financial statement.” It was in the middle of this answer that Mulvaney made the mistake of coughing from the other side of the room. Most people likely would not have even noticed it, but Trump brought the whole interview to a standstill to address it.

Pres. Trump says he “might” turn over his “financial statement” to Congress. “I hope they get it, because it’s a fantastic financial statement,” he tells @GStephanopoulos in the Oval Office. https://t.co/8q0FwFD9qt pic.twitter.com/fw1tIc0vxO — ABC News (@ABC) June 17, 2019

“Let’s do that over, he’s coughing in the middle of my statement. I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that,” the president fumed. “If you’re gonna cough, please leave the room. You just can’t, you just can’t cough.”