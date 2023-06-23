OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Sohnlein learned during a televised interview that debris had been found from the missing Titan submersible that contained five passengers, all of whom died when the vessel imploded.

“News has just reached me in the past minute or so that I believe some debris has been found,” the BBC reporter informed a shocked Sohnlein. “I’m sorry, some what has been found?” he replied. After the reporter repeated himself, Sohnlein said, “I’m not sure, obviously because I’m hearing this for the first time now, but I know that the protocol for lost comms is for the pilot to surface the sub. From the beginning I always thought that’s probably what [OceanGate co-CEO Stockton Rush, who was on board the Titan] would have done.”

Sohnlein continued, “In which case it becomes very difficult to find the sub because the surface ship wouldn’t have known it was coming up and wouldn’t have known where to look. My biggest fear through this whole thing watching the operations unfold is that they’re floating around on the surface and they’re just very difficult to find.” The world would later learn that even if the Titan had been found before oxygen ran out, it wouldn’t have mattered; the “catastrophic implosion” likely occurred during its descent prior days before.

You can watch the moment below.

