The world awaits word of any discoveries regarding the missing Titanic tourists aboard the OceanGate submersible. Well, everyone besides the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, who decided that a Blink-182 concert was worth attending in the meantime. Then the aforementioned son started beefing with Cardi B, all while information has continued to surface about numerous red flags in the vessel’s previous operations.

A former passenger of OceanGate is now speaking out to further confirm red flags’ existence, and in doing so, 60-year-old Arthur Loibl spoke with Germany’s Bild. Loibl described his experience as akin to a “suicide mission,” for which he paid around $110,000. In 2023, the missing passengers paid $250,000 so yes, inflation is bad. Being stuck in a floating coffin for that price is even worse. Via the New York Post, Loibl offered this insight after one submarine didn’t work, and another dive was abandoned shortly after launch, followed by this mess:

Loibl explained that they ended up launching five hours late due to electrical issues — which he suspects is to blame for the Titan crews’ current predicament. Not only that but right before the voyage, the bracket of the stabilization tube — which balances the sub — tore and had to be “reattached with zip ties,” he said. As such, he is praying for the safe return of all parties aboard the sunken sub. “It must be hell down there. There’s only 2.50 meters of space, it’s four degrees, there’s no chair, no toilet,” Loibl described.

By all accounts, the four passengers and one crew member have less than two days’ worth of oxygen remaining. The entire world appears to have sent search-and-rescue assistance, and one can probably expect accounts to keep popping up. One bullet was dodged, however, by 61-year-old Chris Brown, who told The Sun that he nearly set off on a voyage also attended by Hamish Harding, but “[w]e decided the risks were too high in this instance, even though I’m not one to shy away from risk.” Surely, Brown, who had suspicions regarding the “steering apparatus,” is breathing a sigh of relief.

(Via New York Post & The Sun)