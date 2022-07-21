For months, former Trump staffers have been lining up to rat out their former bosses over their role in the Jan. 6 riot. Not everyone has played ball, but those that haven’t are already facing the consequences. One that did cooperate with the House select committee regretted it, to the point that he livestreamed a bizarre rant littered with sexist insults and — why not! — claims that the lawmakers are “Bolsheviks.”

Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump WH aide, lost his mind after his interview with the @January6thCmte yesterday. He accused the committee of being “anti-white” and referred to his female colleagues who spoke out against Trump as “thots and hoes.” pic.twitter.com/S7wOdH3tY1 — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) July 20, 2022

As per CNN, Garrett Ziegler, a former aide to Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro, spoke with the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday. He’d been present for the now-notorious Dec. 18 Oval Office meeting in which the likes of Sidney Powell and Michael Flynn floated extreme ideas on how Trump could retain power. It’s not yet clear what Ziegler told them, but he was apparently unimpressed with his interrogators.

“They’re Bolsheviks,” Ziegler said during the stream, using the term for those who led the Russian Revolution, “so, they probably do hate the American founders and most White people in general. This is a Bolshevistic anti-White campaign. If you can’t see that, your eyes are freaking closed. And so, they see me as a young Christian who they can try to basically scare, right?”

Ziegler also disparaged Cassidy Hutchinson and Alyssa Farah, two former Trump staffers who’ve formally turned on him. (The former offered shocking testimony about Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, while the latter may wind up with a permanent position on The View.) He called them “total hoes and thots,” and singled out Farah as a “hoebag.”

And just in case you were wondering, Ziegler asserted that he’s “the least racist person that many of you have ever met,” which is always an encouraging statement. “I have no bigotry, I just try to see the world for where it is.”

The first round of Jan. 6 hearings comes to an end on Thursday night, with a return to the prime time airwaves. Perhaps Ziegler will make a cameo, or more. Either way, there will probably be a sequel.

(Via CNN)