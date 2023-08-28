As Donald Trump‘s legal troubles continue to ratchet up — and keep our poor baby president from golfing abroad — so have the hysterical levels of his rants. On Sunday night, Trump took to Truth Social and outright demanded that Republicans in Congress quit having inquiries to find actual evidence that Joe Biden did something wrong, and just impeach the guy.

According to the former president, the “lowlifes” on the other side did it to him, so it’s only fair. Trump also cited his four indictments as a reason to impeach Biden even though the Department of Justice and prosecutors in New York and Georgia independently brought those charges. But why let facts get in the way of firing up the all-caps key and making over-dramatic claims of oblivion?

Via Truth Social:

The Republicans in Congress, though well meaning, keep talking about an Impeachment “Inquiry” on Crooked Joe Biden. Look, the guy got bribed, he paid people off, and he wouldn’t give One Billion Dollars to Ukraine unless they “got rid of the Prosecutor.” Biden is a Stone Cold Crook-You don’t need a long INQUIRY to prove it, it’s already proven. These lowlifes Impeached me TWICE (I WON!), and Indicted me FOUR TIMES – For NOTHING! Either IMPEACH the BUM, or fade into OBLIVION. THEY DID IT TO US!

Of course, it probably didn’t help that Biden landed a rare jab on the former president. When asked about Trump’s mugshot over the weekend, Biden couldn’t resist smiling and cracking a sarcastic remark.

“Handsome guy. Wonderful guy,” Biden said in reaction to the first American president having his own mugshot.

