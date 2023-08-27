Ever since becoming the first American president to score a mugshot, Donald Trump has been living his best life. He’s gotten great, even pervy reviews from Fox News. He’s won a golf tournament (maybe). And, of course, he’s made a fortune off his sometimes cash-strapped supporters. Trump was quick to fundraise off the instantly infamous image, and the purportedly wealthy guy has done quite well for himself.

As per Politico, since being booked at Fulton County, Georgia’s jail, Trump has raked in a record-breaking $7.1 million. A whopping $4.18 million of that came from Friday alone — the most he’s ever made in a 24-hour period.

Some of that dough comes from merchandising. Trump’s team has been plastering items with the words “NEVER SURRENDER,” which ring in the time that he literally surrendered to authorities, who then let him out on bail.

Visitors to the Trump campaign’s landing page are greeted with claims he’s been making about his multiple indictments, including “I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME” and “What has taken place is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”

It can be hard to keep Trump’s multiple indictments straight, but the one he’s referring to involves his alleged interference in Georgia’s 2020 election. Though he was arraigned three times before, this one was the first time he — and the 18 other defendants in the case — received a traditional mugshot. He also had to report his weight, which many weren’t buying.

(Via Politico)