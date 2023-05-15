It doesn’t take much to get Donald Trump fired up. Just the slightest irritant, and he’s off the to all-caps races. It’s a dynamic that his team reportedly played into during the highly controversial CNN town hall where the former president was basically given free rein to spew so much rage-filled misinformation that he may get himself sued for defamation. Again.

According to a new report, Trump’s team kept the former president good and agitated by constantly showing him tweets from Democrats “as if psyching up a boxer in his corner or egging on a bully” during the town hall. Naturally, one of those tweets came from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Via Axios:

Among the tweets Trump was shown was one by Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who posted 23 minutes into the town hall (before the first commercial break at about 8:40 p.m. ET): “CNN should be ashamed of themselves. They have lost total control of this ‘town hall’ to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host.”

The tactic clearly worked as Trump easily trampled moderator Kaitlan Collins with a constant barrage of election fraud lies and continued smears of E. Jean Carroll, who had just defeated Trump in court the day before. Although, firing up Trump may have worked a little too well. After the night was over, even Fox News couldn’t believe that CNN dropped the ball so badly on fact-checking the former president. It was like letting a bull loose in a China shop, but the bull also reads Twitter.

