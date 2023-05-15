Donald Trump
Trump’s Team Was ‘Psyching Him Up’ During The CNN Town Hall By Showing Him Tweets From His Biggest Critics

It doesn’t take much to get Donald Trump fired up. Just the slightest irritant, and he’s off the to all-caps races. It’s a dynamic that his team reportedly played into during the highly controversial CNN town hall where the former president was basically given free rein to spew so much rage-filled misinformation that he may get himself sued for defamation. Again.

According to a new report, Trump’s team kept the former president good and agitated by constantly showing him tweets from Democrats “as if psyching up a boxer in his corner or egging on a bully” during the town hall. Naturally, one of those tweets came from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Via Axios:

Among the tweets Trump was shown was one by Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who posted 23 minutes into the town hall (before the first commercial break at about 8:40 p.m. ET):

“CNN should be ashamed of themselves. They have lost total control of this ‘town hall’ to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host.”

The tactic clearly worked as Trump easily trampled moderator Kaitlan Collins with a constant barrage of election fraud lies and continued smears of E. Jean Carroll, who had just defeated Trump in court the day before. Although, firing up Trump may have worked a little too well. After the night was over, even Fox News couldn’t believe that CNN dropped the ball so badly on fact-checking the former president. It was like letting a bull loose in a China shop, but the bull also reads Twitter.

(Via Axios)

