Remember Donald Trump? He used to president of the United States. He lost re-election almost two years ago, and like the aging former high school quarterback who never stops yapping about his glory days, he’s never gotten over it. Indeed, he still tells boring stories about how the election was rigged or something to whoever will listen. Apparently he also thinks he can still be suddenly reinstated into his old gig, or even that there can be a Mulligan. Which, well, ain’t happening, no matter how much the big guy wants it to.

On Monday, Trump went nuclear about a story currently being misrepresented amidst conservative circles. Mark Zuckerberg recently admitted he limited stories on Facebook about the sitting president’s son’s laptop in the lead-up to the 2020 election. Republicans are putting the blame on the FBI; what’s actually been reported is that the feds told Zuckerberg to be extra cautious about Russian interference. But guess who went with the former, misleading claim for personal gain?

this is truly bonkers pic.twitter.com/T7BkXq61E4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 29, 2022

“So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election,’” Trump wrote on his failing Twitter clone. He deemed it “massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country.”

Luckily, Trump offered some practical solutions: “REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!”

The whole screed had strong Michael Scott-declaring-bankruptcy vibes. That said, it’s not the first time Trump has fantasized about simply removing his successor from office. Earlier this year, MAGA crony Mo Brooks confessed that Trump contacted him about some harebrained scheme to remove Joe Biden, install him, and then hold a special election. That didn’t happen, as there’s nothing in the Constitution that remotely addresses this idea, nor was there any reason to do so. (Oh, and then Trump turned on Brooks.)

Does Trump really want his old gig back — the one whose job description he never seemed to have read? Or is he actually getting extra worried that he might be headed for the slammer and could really use the legal protection of the presidency? Whatever the case, surely it has nothing to do with all those classified documents he may have illegally shoved in magazines in his the not exactly secure resort where he now lives.

(Via The Daily Beast)