It’s been a month since Elon Musk declared he was going to buy Twitter. When the news broke, there was much rejoicing, at least among the far right. But the deal has yet to go through, and it appears the richest man in the world is now trying to wriggle out of it. And the owner of another, far less successful social media platform thinks it simply won’t go through.

That person is Donald Trump, former president and owner of the comically flailing Truth Social, which even he didn’t much use until recently. After Musk claimed that a major sticking point is the large number of bots and spam accounts on the service (an issue he previously claimed he wanted to fix), Trump posted a lengthy screed on his Twitter clone, casting doubt on Musk ever going through with the purchase.

Trump says Elon Musk is going to back out of the deal to buy Twitter. pic.twitter.com/dLPBFOTyXc — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 13, 2022

“There is no way Elon Musk is going to buy Twitter at such a ridiculous price, especially since realizing it is a company largely based on BOTS of Spam Accounts,” Trump wrote. “By the time you get rid of them, if that can even be done, what do you have? Not much?”

He then speculated as to why Musk hadn’t pulled out earlier. “If it weren’t for the ridiculous Billion Dollar breakup fee, Elon would have already been long gone,” Trump wrote, pointing out that Musk would lose $1 billion if he pulls out of the deal.

Trump also took some time to sing the praises of his own social media service, which has been a disaster from the start. “Just my opinion, but Truth Social is MUCH better and is absolutely exploding, incredible engagement!” he wrote.

Last week, Musk vowed to reinstate Trump’s Twitter account, which he lost shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The ex-president claimed he had no interest in returning.

(Via Mashable)