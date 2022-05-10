On January 8, 2012, then-President Trump got booted from Twitter after refusing to stop (falsely) claiming that he’d won the 2020 presidential election. In the aftermath, he’s launched the dubious Truth Social platform, which he’s posted on less than a handful of times. It’s safe to assume that he misses tweeting about Diet Coke and “still drink[ing] that garbage,” even though Trump claimed (as mentioned by Elon Musk himself) that he doesn’t want to come back and prefers Truth Social.

Whereas Musk, who’s on the cusp of finalizing his Twitter purchase (for dozens of billions), refuted the claim that Trump pushed him to purchase Twitter in the first place. However, his “free speech abolutism” reputation is staying literal, and while speaking with the Financial Times, Elon revealed that he believes the Trump ban was “morally wrong” (because Musk wants no permanent bans), and he plans to reinstate Trump’s suspended account. As tweeted by Moshe Schwartz, here’s that video capture:

#BREAKING: On FT live @elonmusk says he thinks it was a morally bad decision to ban Donald Trump from Twitter, and says if he takes ownership, he would reinstate Trump's account. pic.twitter.com/JUesAyGaCe — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) May 10, 2022

Well, some Biden staffers might be happy about Trump acting “crazy,” but you gotta know that Lauren Boebert is positively ecstatic. She’s already led cheerleading chants after initial word broke of Musk trying to tie down Twitter into his collection of toys before he tossed a cocaine joke in there for good measure.

As expected, people have thoughts about this impending trainwreck.

Elon Musk adding Trump back to Twitter pic.twitter.com/5Yoz570zGy — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 10, 2022

I think @elonmusk is 💯 correct in saying Donald Trump should be allowed back on Twitter. Ridiculous that he remains banned when Putin, Iran’s Supreme Leader & Taliban chiefs all have accounts. Also, it would give Trump the chance to refollow me, which I’m sure he wants to do. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 10, 2022

In Elon Musk's America, you would have the freedom to shout fire in a crowded theater and watch people trample each other to death because free speech is super duper important. — and so we crumble (@literal_analogy) May 10, 2022

.@elonmusk will reverse Trump's Twitter ban, here are some of his "greatest hits" pic.twitter.com/JZRLkpsTX9 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 10, 2022

Elon Musk’s plan to reinstate Trump on Twitter would just reignite a race to the bottom. More from @GoAngelo: pic.twitter.com/IPcuhpjb6e — Media Matters (@mmfa) May 10, 2022

Elon Musk just said he would reverse Trump’s Twitter ban. Elon is working real hard to damage this country. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 10, 2022

so disinformation is ok — Allen Wrencher (@fifaplea) May 10, 2022

So he thinks it's morally right to lie about the election and incite violence. — Barb Huber (@BarbHuber9) May 10, 2022

Welp, that would be my last day on here. — Dave Maro (@Salazar9431) May 10, 2022

Will there be a mass Twitter exodus, or are these empty threats. 2022 is full of curveballs and drama, too!