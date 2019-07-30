Getty Image

You may have noticed, but President Donald J. Trump sometimes has issues with the truth. Occasionally his innate need to brag about himself, to accomplish his sketchy tasks or to evade the law, forces him to fibs so big —and so weird — that only the most gullible would ever take them as gospel. In short, how many are surprised that the man who once denied he ever called Meghan Markle “nasty” despite audio evidence to the contrary is now claiming he was an instrumental force at Ground Zero right after the 9/11 attacks?

On Monday morning, as per CNN, Trump was speaking to first responders, shortly after a bill that offers long-term compensation for their efforts had belatedly passed in Congress. Perhaps they recognize him; after all, according to him, he was there.

“I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder,” Trump told them. “But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.”