Trump Made A Bizarre Attack On The Jan. 6 Committee, Who He Accused Of Going After ‘Children’ Like His Adult Daughter Ivanka

Donald Trump is not exactly the world’s greatest dad. Not only has he gotten his kids into all manner of legal trouble, but he’s already picked which one should serve jail time. (Spoiler: It’s not the one he’s subjected to gross, pervy comments.) He may not even know their ages, as suggested by his typically bizarre attempts to defend them from the clutches of the House select committee investigating the time his violent supporters tried to overturn democracy.

As per The Hill, Trump recently did an interview with The Washington Examiner, who asked him about the committee demanding an interview with Ivanka.

“It’s a very unfair situation for my children. Very, very unfair,” he said. “It’s a disgrace, what’s going on. They’re using these things to try and get people’s minds off how incompetently our country is being run. And they don’t care. They’ll go after children.”

Trump has never been great with words; he seems to only know 100 of them tops. But he wound up inadvertently highlighting a strange quirk of the English language: Trump can call his fully grown kids “my children” but that doesn’t make them “children” in the general sense of the word. Because, again, they are adults. In Ivanka’s case, she was born during the Reagan administration.

When Trump’s latest gaffe went public, people couldn’t help but point out that Ivanka is his child but not a child.

Trump is also no stranger to hyperbole and to painting himself as a victim when people try to hold him accountable for his many alleged crimes. Instead of playing ball, as an innocent person would do, he’s tried — and, in some cases, failed — to block the Jan. 6 committee from probably incriminating records. And failing that, he’s called them names.

“They are using whatever powers they have,” Trump whined to the Examiner. “They couldn’t care less. They are vicious people.”

