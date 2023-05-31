Donald Trump got roasted on Tuesday for a Truth Social post where he refers to his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as “milktoast,” and yes, he spelled it exactly like that. After leaving the Trump administration, McEnany has been working at Fox News, which has seemingly thrown its weight behind Ron DeSantis, prompting almost daily rants from Trump.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on Fox News,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. Fox News should only use REAL Stars!!!”

Despite Trump getting widely mocked for his “milktoast” spelling, it didn’t take long for a GOP politician to parrot the phrase, and directly to McEnany’s face. While appearing on Fox News later that evening, Rep. Chip Roy made a reference to Trump’s insult while discussing the latest debt ceiling deal.

Via Mediaite:

“First of all, you know, everything that we’re seeing out of the bill that’s been put forward, this deal hatched this weekend is pretty milquetoast if that word might mean something to you,” Roy responded, alluding to Trump’s slam.

After Roy wrapped up his debt ceiling remarks, McEnany moved on without acknowledging the Trump reference.

(Via Mediaite)