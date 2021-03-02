In what has to be the least surprising career move ever, ex-Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has officially joined Fox News as a contributor after weeks of speculation about her post-Trump future. According to Variety, that’s a theme that continued when Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner announced McEnany joining the team on Tuesday by simply saying, “We will be seeing much more of her in the future.” No further details have been provided about her role at Fox as of this writing.

Despite her tenure as White House press secretary ending with Donald Trump’s presidency, McEnany has continued to be a steadfast supporter of her old boss and has shown no signs of pulling back on spreading the former administration’s lies. In mid-February, McEnany made a reckless and QAnon-esque implication about President Joe Biden after he shared during a town hall that, “Everyone knows I love kids better than people.” Obviously, Biden was making a grandfatherly quip that kids are more fun than dealing with grown-ups, especially politicians, but that didn’t stop McEnany from insinuating on Twitter that Biden’s quote was to be taken in a more sinister way.

It’s that kind of blatant disregard for the truth that made McEnany a notorious figure during her time at the White House podium. Her penchant for saying anything in service to Trump led to CNN’s Jake Tapper refusing to bring her on his show. “[She] lies the way that, you know, most people breathe. There was no value in that,” Tapper told his colleague Brian Stetler. “She can’t acknowledge reality. So I am just not going to put somebody like that on air.”

One might think that this history would lead to her being embraced by Fox News, but the Daily Beast relays word from an anonymous Fox News insider, who reportedly vented, “It’s truly disgusting they fired hard-working journalists who did care about facts and news reporting only to turn around and hire a mini-Goebbels whose incessant lies from the White House helped incite an insurrection on our democracy that got five people killed, including a police officer.”

