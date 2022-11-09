The GOP’s prediction of a “red wave” sweeping the 2022 midterms turned out to be less of a tsunami and more of a disappointing ripple, one that signals Republicans might be more out-of-touch than they thought when it comes to the issues everyday Americans care about.

Of course, instead of questioning whether gutting abortion rights and platforming candidates with a track record of killing innocent puppies was the right move for the future of their party, right-wing pundits are looking for an easy scapegoat and the obvious choice is Donald Trump. After plenty of Trump-backed candidates underperformed in their respective races, even the Mar-a-Lago retiree’s staunchest supporters are now jumping ship. One such turncoat is Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany who suggested that the MAGA mascot should “put it on pause” when asked about Trump’s plan to run again in 2024.

When asked if she thought Trump should delay any presidential announcements he was planning for after the 2022 Midterms, McEnany replied, “I think he needs to put it on pause. Absolutely.”

When asked whether Trump should head to Georgia to boost support for his favored Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, McEnany responded with an ominous, “I think we’ve got to make strategic calculations.”

But, when it came to cheerleading Trump’s emerging Republican rival Governor Ron DeSantis, who easily won his reflection in Florida this week, McEnany was surprisingly candid.

“Gov. DeSantis, I think he should be welcomed to the state,” she said. “After what happened last night, you’ve got to look at the realities on the ground, and Herschel Walker, we’ve got to win the Senate.”

It sounds like the GOP may have a new golden boy. We can’t wait to see how Trump handles the news.

(Via RawStory)