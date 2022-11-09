As Donald Trump continues to fume over the midterm elections failing to produce a Republican “Red Wave,” he’s reportedly been lashing out at anyone and everyone in sight including his wife Melania. According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump is blaming the former First Lady for telling him to back Dr. Oz, who lost to John Fetterman in Pennsylvania. It probably didn’t help that Trump’s choice for governor, Doug Mastriano, suffered an even more humiliating loss in the Keystone State.

“Trump is indeed furious this morning,” Haberman tweeted on Wednesday. “Particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz — including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him.”

However, as Haberman notes, Trump has no one to blame but himself. The former president’s endorsement just narrowly pushed Oz ahead in the Pennsylvania primary where he beat a more moderate Republican candidate that may have had a better chance at defeating Fetterman.

“Worth remembering that Trump is a grown man who endorsed Oz over the objection of some of the people closest to him, and instead went beyond just endorsing and attacked Dave McCormick from the stage at a rally,” Haberman added.

There’s also the tricky situation of Trump being personally blamed for suppressing a potential “Red Wave.” There were reports that he was going to announce his 2024 presidential run immediately after the midterm elections, and now, he’s reportedly being told to wait until the dust settles. Whether Trump will listen to reason is, of course, a whole different story.

“There are people pushing Trump to reschedule his announcement next week, and several Rs have texted asking whether he will,” Haberman tweeted. “But it’s risky and would be acknowledging he’s wounded by yesterday, something that some of his advisers insist is not the case.”

