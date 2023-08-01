Ex-President Donald Trump is staring down a possible (probable?) third indictment. If this happens, you can expect him to react in his usual way (by declaring that the country is going to hell), but what of his hangers on? First off, if you have already lost count of the specifics on the first criminally charged current-or-ex-U.S.-president, CNN has published a handy guide where you can view the whole interactive mess in one go.

Beyond the actual legalities, Trump is now finding that he’s pretty bummed about his inner circle’s (perhaps emotional) fallout over his indictments. And some MAGA diehards do take the news in a dejected way. Fox And Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade is over there visibly deflating whenever it happens. Trump also allegedly dreads informing Melania about new charges. As he recently told The John Fredericks Show, Trump counts this as one of his least favorite bits of information to deliver to his wife:

“It’s always unpleasant when you have to go in and tell your wife that, ‘By the way, tomorrow sometime I’m going to be indicted’ … And she says, ‘For what?’ And I say, ‘I have no idea. I have absolutely no idea.'”

The “I have no idea” is wild, although not unexpected. It’s hard to believe that anyone truly thought that storing classified documents in a bathroom was appropriate, and that’s only the beginning of Trump’s legal shenanigans. That’s an entirely different subject, however, and when it comes to informing Melania next time this happens, perhaps he should simply suggest that she check his Truth Social page? He airs it all out there without qualms.

Two birds, one stone, etc. Efficient.

(Via Business Insider & CNN)