Melania Trump Was Reportedly Close To Leaving Trump In 2018

According to a new tell-all book, Melania Trump was reportedly prepared to leave Donald Trump in 2018 when a significant number of his top officials were threatening to resign. The revelation comes from former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor, who had previously revealed that Trump was routinely obsessed with his border wall, even going so far to suggest that cows should have to climb ladders to prevent it from having doors.

As Taylor writes in Blowback, the former president demanded that asylum seekers be hit with tear gas and/or shot at the Mexico border rankled so many administration officials, that a mass resignation was on the table. Melania was reportedly among those ready to bail.

Via Newsweek:

“A surprising name came up: First Lady Melania Trump,” Taylor writes. “I didn’t press for further details, but one attendee asserted that FLOTUS would actually consider leaving her husband if enough key officials quit.” Specifically, Taylor mentions Trump’s wanting to turn away all asylum seekers, weighing the throwing of tear gas at migrants at border crossings “to make people feel like their skin was on fire,” and even shooting those illegally entering the United States. All were part of the family separation policy.

Taylor writes that he told officials that the mass resignations would send a message to Republicans that couldn’t be ignored, describing it as “the second burning of the White House.”

The former DHS official also spilled some tea about the Trumps.

“I don’t personally know what undergirds their relationship,” Taylor told Newsweek. “There were a lot of suggestions behind the scenes in the administration, not just outward commentary, but in the administration that there was some sort of contractual obligation Melania had to Trump — and when he got elected there was a renegotiation.”

