Donald Trump has a lot of go-to stories he tells during softball interviews and at his epic rallies. But perhaps the funniest genre of Trump tall tale is the one where he claims someone or some-such ran up to him crying at how great he is. (Even his other son Eric has used this line recently.) If you didn’t think he was going to claim people were weepingly apologizing to him last week during his history-making arraignment, well, we have some voter fraud nonsense you might believe, too.

Tucker asks Trump about his experience at the NY courthouse: “I’ll tell you, people were crying. People that worked there professionally that have no problems putting in murderers .. they were crying. They were actually crying. They said, ‘I’m sorry.’” pic.twitter.com/KW6XTvaRjc — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 11, 2023

On Tuesday, Fox News shared a clip from Tucker Carlson’s sit-down with Trump — his first with him since he became the first U.S. president ever indicted on criminal charges (with more to possibly come). Among Tucker’s hard-hitting questions was what it was like spending 57 whole minutes being treated like a crook at a courthouse in Lower Manhattan. At least the employees there were (allegedly!) wonderful to him.

“They were incredible,” Trump claimed. “When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying. People that work there. Professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said ‘I’m sorry.’”

Yeah. Sure they did, pal.

When Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg revealed that the former president was being indicted, his team offered him the chance to do the whole thing over Zoom. That way, he wouldn’t have to leave the resort in which he now lives. Trump declined, making the schlep up to the hometown that mostly hates his guts. Perhaps he thought he’d look like a strong martyr for his base. Reports, though, were that he looked “visibly shaken,” “gaunt,” and “afraid.”

Will Trump’s supporters find it hard to believe that employees at a courthouse were actually in tears as they took his fingerprints? They believe an election from two-and-a-half years ago was stolen despite the dearth of evidence, so probably.

(Via Mediaite)