Magical things seem to happen whenever Eric Trump deigns to step foot on a commercial flight. Over the weekend, as Insider reports, Donald Trump’s third born spawn told Fox News a likely story about how he was on a plane when he — and the rest of the world — learned that his father had been indicted. What he says happened next is, well, dubious:

I was on a commercial flight when this whole indictment broke. People were coming up to me, giving me hugs. The support is unbelievable out there. People understand that we’ve literally become a banana republic, that they’ve made a mockery out of our legal system in this country.

Oddly, this is not the first — or even second time — that Eric has claimed to have found solace in a plane full of total strangers. Last July, while appearing on Newsmax, he claimed that his fellow passengers on another commercial flight broke out into spontaneous applause and began excitedly shouting “USA!” when he boarded.

The following month, he told a strikingly similar story — again, to Newsmax — about how “everybody” who was traveling on a plane with him came over to express their support for him, his family, and especially his dad:

The energy on that flight! Everybody came up to me: ‘Sorry what these people are doing to your family. Your father has to go out there. You have our vote. You have our entire family’s vote. You’ve got our entire street’s vote.’

Given that Trump failed to secure even half the country’s vote in the 2020 election — an election he lost — makes these claims seem mathematically impossible. But we’ll let Eric have his moment.

(Via Insider)