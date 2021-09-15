Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Viral

Piers Morgan Predictably Trolled Harry And Meghan’s ‘TIME Most Influential’ Cover, And People Pounced On Him

by: Twitter

Is Piers Morgan still rabidly obsessed with Meghan Markle? You bet. After Markle and Prince Harry made the cover of Time‘s Most 100 Influential People issue, Morgan couldn’t resist taking a shot at the couple through an overuse of emoji.

While revealing the cover on Wednesday morning, TIME tweeted a quote from Chef Jose Andres who praised the Sussexes for their compassion:

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

Morgan retweeted the quote with not one, but eight “rolling on the floor laughing” emoji, which sparked a wave of replies dunking on the former Good Morning Britain host for still being mad about the time Markle ghosted him.

Following their groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey where they detailed the racism they experienced from the royal family, Morgan became one of the couple’s fiercest critic, which ultimately resulted in him exiting his job at Good Morning Britain after he stormed off set when a colleague pushed back on his criticism.

Since then, Morgan has been routinely called out for his “obsession” with Markle who reportedly never called him back after one date. The TV personality has been writing salty columns about the Duchess for the Daily Mail, and this latest jab at her Time magazine cover is just more evidence that he’s not done frothing at the mouth over their Oprah interview. Although, he did find time to engage in a war of words with Nicki Minaj over her cousin’s friend’s allegedly inflated testicles.

