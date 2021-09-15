Is Piers Morgan still rabidly obsessed with Meghan Markle? You bet. After Markle and Prince Harry made the cover of Time‘s Most 100 Influential People issue, Morgan couldn’t resist taking a shot at the couple through an overuse of emoji.

While revealing the cover on Wednesday morning, TIME tweeted a quote from Chef Jose Andres who praised the Sussexes for their compassion:

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

Morgan retweeted the quote with not one, but eight “rolling on the floor laughing” emoji, which sparked a wave of replies dunking on the former Good Morning Britain host for still being mad about the time Markle ghosted him.

Still obsessed with meghan after she ditched you, aye? — So raw. (@Miyokod0ll) September 15, 2021

So you didn't make the list, then? pic.twitter.com/rGvSXh0WC4 — Terry Deacon #FBPE #FBPA #FBPPR 🇪🇺 (@terry_deacon) September 15, 2021

They was amazing when you was having a drink with her but after she went off with him you've a pretty unhealthy obsession with her…hope they haven't got a rabbit 😳 — Trev UTID 🔰🇾🇪 (@knaggsy097) September 15, 2021

Him not getting a chance to date Meghan is killing his soul. Piers really liked this woman 😂😂😂😂 — WarriorsorNobody (@complicated_leo) September 15, 2021

Yes you have… When you saw Piers running away from the weatherman quitting his million pound paying job for him. You've forgotten already? — Sam Tate (@sam38_tate) September 15, 2021

Following their groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey where they detailed the racism they experienced from the royal family, Morgan became one of the couple’s fiercest critic, which ultimately resulted in him exiting his job at Good Morning Britain after he stormed off set when a colleague pushed back on his criticism.

Since then, Morgan has been routinely called out for his “obsession” with Markle who reportedly never called him back after one date. The TV personality has been writing salty columns about the Duchess for the Daily Mail, and this latest jab at her Time magazine cover is just more evidence that he’s not done frothing at the mouth over their Oprah interview. Although, he did find time to engage in a war of words with Nicki Minaj over her cousin’s friend’s allegedly inflated testicles.

