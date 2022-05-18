Despite having a rough start to his campaign and a late surge by an “Ultra MAGA” rival, who undoubtedly siphoned votes from him, Dr. Mehmet Oz is within striking distance of locking down the GOP nomination for an open senate seat in Pennsylvania (where he doesn’t even live). Following Tuesday’s primary, Oz appears to have narrowly defeated Dave McCormick, but the margin is so small that election officials have deemed it too close to call, and an automatic recount will almost certainly be triggered.

Naturally, none of that matters to Donald Trump who is already telling Oz to declare himself the winner. In a post on Truth Social, the former president’s social company that he can’t pronounce, Trump immediately got to work accusing the other side of cheating. Who’s ready for another insurrection? Via Mediaite:

As far as Trump sees it, the contest is already over, so he got on Truth Social and said “Dr. Oz should declare victory. It makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they “just happened to find.”

Much like the 2020 presidential election, the results of GOP primary hinge on counting early and mail-in ballots, which could swing the results in either direction given how close Oz and McCormick are. However, despite Trump setting the stage for yet another election meltdown, Oz made sure to personally thank the former president and Sean Hannity for guiding him through the race in a state where, again, he doesn’t even live.

With Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary still too close to call, @DrOz thanks former President Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity for their guidance throughout his campaign. pic.twitter.com/oCseJyl09X — The Recount (@therecount) May 18, 2022

(Via Mediaite)