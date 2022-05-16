With Donald Trump’s chances of returning to Twitter going down in flames thanks to Elon Musk showing signs that he could be backing out of the acquisition, the former president is now stuck promoting his own sorely neglected social media company, Truth Social. Unfortunately, that involves Trump being able to actually say the words, “Truth Social,” which is clearly not his strong suit.

A growing number of videos are cropping up of Trump struggling to pronounce the name of his own company. Here he is calling it “Troth Social.”

Trump says Musk has a lot of problems before he promotes his own social media platform “Troth Social” pic.twitter.com/tFcuSWjCd5 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 14, 2022

Catching wind of Trump’s inability to say the words truth and social together in a sentence, The Daily Show‘s Desi Lydic went to town on the platform they’re now calling “TrothTruthSenchal.”

TrothTruthSenchal is three things. It’s Troth. It’s Truth. It’s Senchal. pic.twitter.com/dYAyaiYb1x — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 15, 2022

Over the weekend, Trump attempted to downplay his excitement over rejoining Twitter by mocking the social company and chiding Musk for buying too many “bad stocks.” Trump touted Truth Social as the superior platform, which was an interesting development considering he’d been ignoring it for months amidst reports of frequent crashes. Jimmy Kimmel recently quipped that it’s “the social media equivalent of Radio Shack.”

However, The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that Trump is contractually obligated to post on Truth Social first and must wait six hours before using any other platform. The former president is essentially chained to his own social media company regardless of whether his Twitter ban is reversed. No wonder Trump can barely say the name Truth Social. It’s his prison, his curse…

