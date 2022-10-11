If anyone down at Mar-a-Lago is listening, please, restrict Donald Trump’s internet access.

The twice-impeached former president — who’s currently under investigation by the DOJ for practically stealing classified documents before he left the White House for good — has recently discovered the 2002 film Poolhall Junkies and it caused him to post a bizarre video on his Truth Social platform. The clip is set to Christopher Walken’s monologue in the film about a lion (the king of the jungle) who gets fed up with all of the other animals bothering him and eventually “eats everything in his path.” The full speech featured in the video is below. Spoiler alert: Trump believes he’s the lion Walken is talking about here.

Via Mediaite, here’s the Walken-declared transcript:

You got this lion. He’s the king of the jungle, huge mane out to here. He’s laying under a tree, in the middle of Africa. He’s so big, it’s so hot. He doesn’t want to move. Now the little lions come, they start messing with him. Biting his tail, biting his ears. He doesn’t do anything. The lioness, she starts messing with him. Coming over, making trouble. Still nothing. Now the other animals, they notice this. They start to move in. The jackals; hyenas. They’re barking at him, laughing at him. They nip his toes, and eat the food that’s in his domain. They do this, then they get closer and closer, bolder and bolder. Till one day, that lion gets up and tears the shit out of everybody. Runs like the wind, eats everything in his path. Cause every once in a while, the lion has to show the jackals, who he is.

Now to set the scene.

The first half of the speech plays as Trump is sworn into office, with clips of his kids and his wife, Melania — so we guess he’s got a bit of beef with his own family as well if this nonsensical video is anything to go by. Once the talk of jackals and hyenas starts that’s when clips of the Jan. 6th House Committee members start rolling. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is identified as a jackal, as are Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

For the final act, the one where Trump metaphorically “runs like the wind” and “tears the shit out of everybody,” the video shows a montage of clips, all featuring Trump who seems to be weirdly preoccupied with hats — either his own red MAGA accessories or those of the military guards standing outside various forms of air transport.

The video was created by a group called The United Spot which is apparently known for creating memes filled with stereotypes and poorly-made videos trolling Democratic D.C. leaders. Which, honestly, feels the most on-brand when it comes to Trump.