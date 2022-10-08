If you think it’s shocking that too few people are going to see Billy Eichner’s Bros, then wait till you hear about the latest pro-Trump rally at the Capitol. As per The Daily Beast, a group of MAGA heads once again congregated at the site of the Jan. 6 riot, but looked more like a gathering than an assemblage. That’s because only 27 people showed up.

On Friday afternoon, only about two dozen people showed up for what was called the “Stop the Tyrants & Unite for Freedom” rally. Among the attendants were defenders of the roughly 2,000 people who stormed the Capitol, as well as a Steve Bannon podcast regular, a MAGA fashion designer, and, of course, someone dressed up in Colonial garb. There weren’t many of them, and that low turnout number includes two private security guards.

Those who showed up were treated to speakers on a miniature stage who were sometimes drowned up by five liberal activists who kept blowing whistles. At one point, a speaker tried to defend the police officers who he said were getting “hearing damage” from all the whistling, perhaps forgetting about all the Capitol officers who were violently assaulted on Jan. 6.

Why the low turnout? One speaker, rightwing lawyer Deborah Weiss, blamed it on scheduling, with the event taking place during a weekday afternoon. She also accused mysterious leftwing forces of making it hard to send out emails about the event.

The latest pro-Trump rally bomb comes a mere two weeks after one that only did marginally better. On September 24, what was billed as the “biggest J6 event to date” instead only drew a “few dozen” attendees. Meanwhile, a rally for Doug Mastriano, the MAGA candidate running for governor of Pennsylvania, did slightly better than both, wrangling in about sixty (60) people. But, as the fashion designer speaker at Friday’s rally said, “it doesn’t matter the size of a crowd.”

(Via The Daily Beast)