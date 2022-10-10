The list of things Donald Trump has taken credit for: the Covid vaccine, the Supreme Court abortion ban, peace with North Korea, the revival of the phrase “Merry Christmas,” and now, the death of late night TV.

Trump, who guested on Jimmy Fallon’s NBC talk show during his 2016 presidential run, logged onto his Truth Social platform to herald the demise of his least favorite TV genre. First, he congratulated Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld for his recent ratings victory. Gutfeld now hosts his own comedy talk show and, according to a Fox News report, its viewership is beating out the likes of Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Add to that the recent announcement from The Daily Show concerning Trevor Noah’s surprising departure and, well, Trump seems more than happy to pat himself on the back for late night’s downfall.

“It was my great honor to have destroyed the ratings of Late Night ‘Comedy’ shows. There is nothing funny about the shows, the three hosts have very little talent,” Trump wrote referring to Kimmel, Colbert, and Noah.

But he had a specific grievance to air with Fallon, who’s publicly apologized for having Trump on his show and admitted he’d do things differently following the backlash from viewers that his chat with Trump sparked.

“When Jimmy Fallon apologized for having humanized ‘Trump,’ and his ratings soared, the Radical Left forced him to apologize—that was effectively the end of The Tonight Show,” Trump continued. “In any event, congratulations to Greg Gutfield!”

It’s Gutfeld, buddy. But good try.

