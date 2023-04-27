Joe Rogan has finally weighed in on the Tucker Carlson debacle after the Fox News personality was abruptly fired on Monday. While Rogan is obviously a fan of Carlson and his like-minded conspiratorial views, the podcaster also has a huge amount of reverence for Fox News and firmly believes that the network knows what it’s doing.

“They’re f*cking Fox News, man. They’re smart. They’re not stupid,” Rogan said. “Although it was very shocking seeing him leave.”

According to Rogan, Carlson could easily become a valuable commodity on the internet, and it’s in Fox News’ best interest to make sure that never happens. Via Mediaite:

“I mean, if I was a person in a position of power and a wild card, like Tucker Carlson got released from Fox News and maybe Rumble makes a deal with him or something like that. Do you have any fucking idea how big that would be?” Rogan said. “It could make that app — it could make that platform. I mean, if Tucker Carlson goes over there, it would be worth it for them to invest a considerable amount of money but if I was Fox News, that’s the last thing I would want.”

While Rogan has no idea what happened behind-the-scenes with Tucker’s exit, he’s pretty confident that Fox News would attempt to lock him down with some sort of “no compete” and “pay him off.”

“You’d be better off just giving him the same amount of money he made when he was on the air, than you would have with him opposing you,” Rogan opined.

(Via Mediaite)