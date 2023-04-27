A recent poll found that the three grossest words in the English language are “pus,” “phlegm,” and “seepage.” I must respectfully (and disgustedly) disagree. The actual nastiest words are “President,” “Tucker,” and “Carlson.”

Ever since the self-satisfied face of Fox News parted ways with the network, people have wondered what his next step is going to be. Carlson didn’t give any hints in his silence-breaking video that he uploaded to his Twitter account, but Rick Wilson, a former GOP strategist who went on to co-found The Lincoln Project, thinks he knows the answer.

“Tucker is one of the very small number of political celebrities in this country who has the name ID, the personal wealth, the stature to actually declare and run for president and in a Republican primary run in the same track Donald Trump did: the transgressive, bad boy candidate, the one who lets you say what you want to say, think what you want to think, act how you want to act, no matter how grotesque it is,” he told the Guardian.

Wilson said that among Republicans, Carlson is “a beloved figure. He’s right now in the Republican universe a martyr – and there ain’t nothing they want more than a martyr.” If he ran for president, “there is an argument to be made that he’s the one person who could beat Trump.”

“I think the worst thing we can do is imagine the worst-case scenario can never happen. Because the worst-case scenario has happened any number of times in the last eight years.”

Will the Republican nominee be the guy who’s getting sued by Mickey Mouse, the guy who would no longer f*ck an M&M, or the “demonic” guy who was impeached twice and recently indicted? Find out in 2024!

(Via the Guardian)