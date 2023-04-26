As the fallout from Tucker Carlson’s abrupt firing from Fox News continues, Howard Stern weighed in with his blunt thoughts on the situation. While admitting that he doesn’t know exactly why Carlson was fired, the shock jock said the turn of events should be a “good life lesson.” Citing his own experience, Stern put Tucker in his place by reminding him who really calls the shots: Rupert Murdoch.

“I’ve been a big money earner for radio companies for a long time now, but there’s one thing I never forget. My boss is super wealthy,” Stern said via Mediaite. “Like if you work for Rupert Murdoch, you know that motherf*cker’s got so many billions that as important as Tucker Carlson might be to the Fox Network, he will fire your ass if you’re a pain in the ass.”

After citing the allegations from former Fox News producer Abby Grossman, Stern said Carlson learned how quickly he can be replaced if he becomes too much of a problem for the boss man. The shock jock cited Bill O’Reilly’s ouster as proof that Fox News personalities are still just “worker bees” for Murdoch.

“Because at the end of the day, you are a fly on his a**hole,” Stern said. “You’re nothing because he’s still gonna have billions upon billions upon billions of dollars and own a giant corporation. And you know, you cannot f*ck up. You can only push them so far.”

