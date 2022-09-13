Tucker Carlson has a way with words. And by that, we mean he has a habit of saying a lot of them — but not really listening to what he’s saying or standing by whatever his convictions might be from one week to the next. Take, for example, January 6, 2021.

Since the attack on the Capitol, Tucker has claimed that the insurrectionists were merely acting like everyday sightseers, expressed rage that Donald Trump didn’t pay to bail any of the rioters out of jail, created a whole documentary around the idea that it was a false flag operation, and stated that the violent terrorist attack “was definitely not a violent terrorist attack.” On Monday, the Fox News host took his support for the January 6th rioters one ludicrous step further by calling the insurrection an “election justice protest.”

Weird how many lawmakers were running for their lives at the “election justice protest” https://t.co/k4wAesWSiE — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) September 13, 2022

Carlson — who made no mention of the fact last night that his buddy Vladimir Putin is most definitely losing the war he waged against Ukraine, just days after he insisted that Putin was winning — was attempting to make a case for Couy Griffin of all people, who is/was a city commissioner in New Mexico, founder of Cowboys for Trump, and a January 6th insurrectionist who was recently disqualified from holding office because storming the Capitol is a violation of the 14th Amendment for public officials. Though Carlson didn’t seem interested in talking about the Constitution.

The way Carlson sees it, the judge who removed Griffin from office is the one in the wrong, and is “overturning the will of the voters” with no good reason. “Why?,” Carlson demanded to know! “Because he had dared to exercise his constitutional rights by participating in the election justice protest on January 6th.”

Election. Justice. Protest.

Carlson went on to state that “this is a full-blown political purge” and noted that “that’s not a talking point, it is not in any sense a conspiracy theory. It’s completely real.”

Also real? The fact that by illegally and forcefully entering the Capitol and being part of a traitorous insurrection that led to the deaths of at least seven people, Griffin was in violation of the 14th Amendment, which states that: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

Something tells us Tucker wouldn’t see it that way.