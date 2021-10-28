Because one hour per night of Tucker Carlson spewing lies, hate, and batsh*t conspiracy theories just wasn’t enough, Fox News has gone ahead and given the former bow tie addict a platform to air a three-part documentary series that will air on Fox Nation. On Wednesday night, the host shared a trailer for Patriot Purge, a Tucker Carlson Joint, which alleges to tell the “true story” behind the events of January 6th. Carlson’s version of the truth? That there’s a new “war on terror”—called “The War on Terror 2.0” in the trailer—and that it’s happening right here at home.

“The helicopters have left Afghanistan, and now they’ve landed here at home,” Carlson intones over footage of protestors at the Capitol and stock footage of scary men, presumably liberal Democrats, busting down doors with battering rams, assault rifles in hand, and waterboarding what I guess we’re supposed to assume are totally innocent everyday patriots who think like Carlson does and cite his unchecked rhetoric as fact?

“The left is hunting the right,” says one interview subject. “Sticking them in Guantanamo Bay, for American citizens, leaving them there to rot.”

Um, ok…

“False flags have happened in this country,” says another talking head as “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” plays solemnly in the background, then adds the mic drop moment: “One of which may have been January 6th.”

Yeah, it’s gonna be like that.

Apparently Fox News is letting Tucker Carlson do a special on his conspiracy theory that January 6 was a "false flag" pic.twitter.com/dYngE77L4r — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 28, 2021

Carlson called the series, which was produced under the “Tucker Carlson Originals” banner, “the best thing we’ve ever done.” Not exactly a high bar, but we digress. Patriot Purge premieres on November 1st via Fox Nation. You can watch the inane trailer above.