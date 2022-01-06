Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Brian Kilmeade were well aware of the severity of what happened a year ago at the Capitol Building in Washington DC, but you wouldn’t know if you were watching Fox News that day. In private, they were texting Trump’s former-chief of staff Mark Meadows to urge the then-president to speak out against what was happening (“This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy,” Ingraham wrote). But in public, “on various programs, they played down the violence and, in some cases, suggested that antifa may have been to blame,” according to PolitiFact.

A review of their on-air and social media comments show that on Jan. 6, Ingraham, Hannity, and Kilmeade broadly condemned the attack while at the same time questioning whether those who stormed the Capitol were Trump supporters. Ingraham and Hannity also minimized the event, likened it to protests from the summer of 2020, and entertained the conspiracy theory that antifa instigated it.

This dangerous discrepancy was highlighted in a new video from The Daily Show that pairs footage of the failed coup on January 6th with Fox News hosts discussing Black Lives Matters protests. “It’s not a protest. These aren’t children, these are adults, and they’re destroying our children,” Tucker Carlson said… the same Tucker Carlson who also asserted that January 6th “was definitely not a violent terrorist attack.”

You can watch the video above.